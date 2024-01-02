Will Andrew Cogliano Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 2?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Andrew Cogliano a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Cogliano stats and insights
- In three of 31 games this season, Cogliano has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Cogliano has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Cogliano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|11:52
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|9:59
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:40
|Home
|L 4-2
Avalanche vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
