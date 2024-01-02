The Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Clune Arena as 7.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Air Force vs. Utah State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -7.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Air Force has played four games this season that have gone over 137.5 combined points scored.

Air Force's games this season have had an average of 134.2 points, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Air Force has covered the spread just twice in 10 opportunities this year.

Utah State (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 20% more often than Air Force (2-8-0) this year.

Air Force vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 8 80% 81.3 150.5 65.7 130.7 143.7 Air Force 4 40% 69.2 150.5 65.0 130.7 133.9

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

Against the spread in MWC action, the Aggies were 13-8-0 last season.

The Falcons' 69.2 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 65.7 the Aggies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.7 points, Air Force is 2-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Air Force vs. Utah State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 4-6-0 1-2 7-3-0 Air Force 2-8-0 0-0 5-5-0

Air Force vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State Air Force 14-2 Home Record 10-9 6-4 Away Record 4-8 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.