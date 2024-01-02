Air Force vs. Utah State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC) after winning four road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. Air Force matchup.
Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Air Force vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Air Force Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-6.5)
|137.5
|-275
|+220
Air Force vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Air Force is 4-8-0 ATS this year.
- Utah State has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Aggies' 11 games have hit the over.
