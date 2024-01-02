The Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Air Force Stats Insights

  • The Falcons have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • Air Force is 6-3 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Falcons are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 165th.
  • The Falcons put up just 3.5 more points per game (69.2) than the Aggies give up to opponents (65.7).
  • Air Force has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • Air Force is scoring fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (69.3).
  • At home the Falcons are conceding 65.3 points per game, 3.5 more than they are on the road (61.8).
  • At home, Air Force knocks down 9.6 trifectas per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (34.1%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Eastern Washington L 73-68 Clune Arena
12/16/2023 UT Arlington L 76-73 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Northern Colorado L 83-79 Clune Arena
1/2/2024 Utah State - Clune Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center
1/13/2024 San Jose State - Clune Arena

