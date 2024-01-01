The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to break a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (23-11) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and BSSE.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 123 - Hornets 105

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 14.5)

Nuggets (- 14.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-18.1)

Nuggets (-18.1) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Hornets (13-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 44.1% of the time, 0.8% less often than the Nuggets (15-19-0) this season.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Denver does it in fewer games (41.2% of the time) than Charlotte (56.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 21-9, a better record than the Hornets have recorded (6-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are averaging 115.3 points per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived on defense, surrendering just 110.3 points per contest (third-best).

Denver is grabbing 44.6 boards per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is allowing 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.7 assists per contest.

Denver is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

With 12 three-pointers per game, the Nuggets rank 22nd in the NBA. They sport a 37.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks seventh in the league.

