Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 119-93 loss to the Thunder, Jokic put up 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Now let's examine Jokic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.1 21.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 11.2 Assists 9.5 9.2 8.2 PRA -- 47.6 40.7 PR -- 38.4 32.5



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Hornets

Jokic is responsible for attempting 19.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.1 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.0 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 26th in the league, conceding 121.4 points per contest.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 28.1 assists per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 36 18 10 9 0 1 1

