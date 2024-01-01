Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be matching up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 119-93 loss to the Thunder (his last action) Porter posted 12 points and six rebounds.

In this article, we break down Porter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.1 14.2 Rebounds 7.5 7.5 6.3 Assists -- 1.5 1.0 PRA -- 25.1 21.5 PR -- 23.6 20.5 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.6



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Hornets

Porter has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 6.2 per game, which account for 14.7% and 14.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 23.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's Nuggets average 100 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have given up 121.4 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the league, allowing 28.1 assists per game.

The Hornets allow 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 31 22 5 1 5 2 1

