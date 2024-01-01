Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Last time out, which was on December 29, Caldwell-Pope put up eight points in a 119-93 loss against the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on Caldwell-Pope's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.2 8.7 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.3 Assists -- 2.6 2.3 PRA -- 14.9 13.3 PR -- 12.3 11 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Hornets

Caldwell-Pope has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 8.2% and 7.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Hornets concede 121.4 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 28.1 assists per game, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 32 3 3 2 1 4 2

