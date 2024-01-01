The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Murray tallied nine points and 11 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-93 loss versus the Thunder.

In this piece we'll examine Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 19.4 21.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.9 Assists 6.5 6.2 5.6 PRA -- 29.5 31.9 PR -- 23.3 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Hornets

Murray is responsible for attempting 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.4 per game.

Murray is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Hornets concede 121.4 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hornets have allowed 44.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

The Hornets allow 28.1 assists per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets give up 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jamal Murray vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 33 20 12 5 2 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.