Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 31?
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nichushkin stats and insights
- In 13 of 34 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has attempted six shots in two games versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 147 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nichushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:06
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|3
|0
|3
|29:05
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|25:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|23:52
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|27:21
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|22:30
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|25:50
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.