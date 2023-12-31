Who’s the Best Team in the Summit League? See our Weekly Summit League Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the Summit League and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Summit League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. St. Thomas
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
- Last Game: W 77-56 vs UMKC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Idaho
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Denver
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 171st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
- Last Game: L 89-86 vs Oral Roberts
Next Game
- Opponent: Idaho State
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)
3. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th
- Last Game: W 80-61 vs North Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Weber State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Oral Roberts
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-11
- Overall Rank: 184th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
- Last Game: W 89-86 vs Denver
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Montana State
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 251st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
- Last Game: L 75-66 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
6. Omaha
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 255th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
- Last Game: W 67-51 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
7. UMKC
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 261st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: L 77-56 vs St. Thomas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sacramento State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. North Dakota
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 294th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
- Last Game: L 80-61 vs South Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
9. South Dakota
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 320th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
- Last Game: L 67-51 vs Omaha
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
