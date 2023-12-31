Should you bet on Samaje Perine finding his way into the end zone in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Perine has 221 yards on 46 carries (14.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Perine also has 45 catches for 416 yards (27.7 per game) on the year.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 8 0 5 36 0 Week 15 @Lions 6 37 0 1 11 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 2 0 4 27 0

