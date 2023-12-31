Will Samaje Perine Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Samaje Perine did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 17 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Perine's stats below.
In terms of season stats, Perine has rushed for 221 yards on 46 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and has 45 catches (50 targets) for 416 yards.
Samaje Perine Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Broncos have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Dwayne Washington (DNP/illness): 0 Rush Att
Week 17 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Perine 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|46
|221
|1
|4.8
|50
|45
|416
|0
Perine Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|8
|41
|0
|4
|37
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|1
|4
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|3
|9
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|6
|12
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|6
|22
|0
|4
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|2
|10
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|8
|0
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|7
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|7
|55
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|2
|8
|0
|5
|36
|0
|Week 15
|@Lions
|6
|37
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 16
|Patriots
|1
|2
|0
|4
|27
|0
