Who’s the Best Team in the Pac-12? See our Weekly Women's Pac-12 Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Pac-12, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
1. Stanford
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 98-38 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Opponent: Washington State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. UCLA
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 71-64 vs USC
Next Game
- Opponent: Oregon
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. USC
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 71-64 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Opponent: Oregon State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Utah
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
- Last Game: L 76-65 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Colorado
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
- Last Game: W 76-65 vs Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Oregon State
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
- Last Game: W 62-41 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ USC
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Washington State
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
- Last Game: L 69-62 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stanford
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Washington
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
- Last Game: L 59-51 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Cal
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
- Last Game: L 78-51 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Opponent: Washington
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Arizona
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
- Last Game: W 89-52 vs Seattle U
Next Game
- Opponent: Colorado
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Oregon
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 10-21
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
- Last Game: L 62-41 vs Oregon State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
- Last Game: L 65-55 vs Santa Clara
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
