Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Thinking about a wager on Rantanen in the Avalanche-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -111)

1.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 22:43 on the ice per game.

Rantanen has a goal in 15 games this season out of 36 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Rantanen has a point in 24 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points 13 times.

Rantanen has an assist in 19 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Rantanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 64.5% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 147 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -73 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 5 44 Points 8 18 Goals 5 26 Assists 3

