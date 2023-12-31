The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kurtis MacDermid light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDermid stats and insights

MacDermid has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

MacDermid has no points on the power play.

MacDermid's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 4:22 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:07 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:00 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 3:08 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:25 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 2:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 6:28 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.