The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Drouin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

Drouin has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in two games (two shots).

On the power play, Drouin has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Drouin's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:56 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:18 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:18 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:27 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:00 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

