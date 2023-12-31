Will Jonathan Drouin Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 31?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Drouin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Drouin stats and insights
- Drouin has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Sharks this season in two games (two shots).
- On the power play, Drouin has accumulated two goals and four assists.
- Drouin's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Drouin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|18:18
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|14:00
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.