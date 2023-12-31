When Jerry Jeudy hits the gridiron for the Denver Broncos in their Week 17 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jeudy will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Jeudy has hauled in 48 balls for 625 yards (44.6 per game) and one score this season.

Jeudy has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 7 5 58 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 14 @Chargers 6 2 16 0 Week 15 @Lions 7 3 74 0 Week 16 Patriots 5 3 44 0

Rep Jerry Jeudy with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.