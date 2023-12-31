Will Javonte Williams Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 17?
The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers are slated to play in a Week 17 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Javonte Williams find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Williams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)
- Denver's top rusher, Williams, has carried the ball 193 times for 701 yards (50.1 per game), with two touchdowns.
- Williams has tacked on 37 catches for 168 yards (12.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Williams has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 14).
- He has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.
Javonte Williams Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|13
|52
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|12
|44
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|11
|42
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|10
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|15
|82
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|27
|85
|0
|3
|13
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|21
|79
|0
|4
|31
|1
|Week 11
|Vikings
|11
|37
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|18
|65
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|13
|46
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|17
|66
|1
|3
|25
|0
|Week 15
|@Lions
|12
|27
|0
|2
|-7
|0
|Week 16
|Patriots
|11
|24
|1
|3
|-5
|0
Rep Javonte Williams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.