With the Denver Broncos playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Jarrett Stidham a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jarrett Stidham score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

A year ago, Stidham ran for 84 yards on 14 attempts (28.0 ypg).

In three games last year, he did not rush for a single touchdown.

Jarrett Stidham Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Saints 8 13 72 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 23 34 365 3 2 7 34 0 Week 18 Chiefs 22 36 219 1 1 7 50 0

