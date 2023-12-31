Jarrett Stidham and the Denver Broncos will play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Stidham completed 63.9% of his passes, throwing for 656 yards and four TDs, last season. Stidham also ran for 84 yards on 14 attempts, accumulating 28.0 yards per game.

Stidham vs. the Chargers

Stidham vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Against Los Angeles last year, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Chargers allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, nine players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Chargers last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Stidham will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense a year ago (200.4 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers allowed 24 TDs in the passing game last season (1.4 per game) to rank 18th among NFL defenses.

Jarrett Stidham Passing Props vs. the Chargers

Passing Yards: 195.5 (-115)

195.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+195)

Stidham Passing Insights

Stidham went over his passing yard total once last year (50.0% of total opportunities).

The Broncos threw the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Stidham averaged 7.9 yards per pass attempt last year.

Stidham threw for a touchdown in two games last season out of three, including multiple TD passes once.

Jarrett Stidham Rushing Props vs the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Stidham Rushing Insights

Stidham hit the over on his rushing yards total in each of his zero opportunities last season.

Stidham did not find paydirt on the ground last year in three games.

Stidham's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/30/2022 Week 8 8-for-13 / 72 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/1/2023 Week 17 23-for-34 / 365 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 1/7/2023 Week 18 22-for-36 / 219 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs

