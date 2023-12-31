Will Jaleel McLaughlin cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Jaleel McLaughlin score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaughlin has rushed for 360 yards on 64 carries (24.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

McLaughlin also has 28 receptions for 142 yards (9.5 per game) and two TDs.

McLaughlin has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

In two of 15 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jaleel McLaughlin Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 0 0 0 1 -7 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 5 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 7 72 0 3 32 1 Week 5 Jets 9 68 0 3 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 7 30 0 2 12 0 Week 7 Packers 5 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Chiefs 4 33 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Bills 6 8 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 1 0 5 14 0 Week 12 Browns 2 4 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 15 0 2 6 0 Week 14 @Chargers 5 25 0 1 7 0 Week 15 @Lions 2 2 0 2 16 0 Week 16 Patriots 6 37 0 4 30 0

