For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jack Johnson a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in two games against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • Johnson's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 147 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:25 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:21 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:00 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:02 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

