Will Dwayne Washington Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dwayne Washington did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Washington's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Dwayne Washington and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Washington's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Dwayne Washington Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Broncos this week:
- Samaje Perine (DNP/rest): 46 Rush Att; 221 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 45 Rec; 416 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Zach Wilson
- Click Here for Cedric Tillman
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Aaron Rodgers
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Washington 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Washington Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.