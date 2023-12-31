Dwayne Washington did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Washington's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Dwayne Washington Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Broncos this week: Samaje Perine (DNP/rest): 46 Rush Att; 221 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 45 Rec; 416 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Washington 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

