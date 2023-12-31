The Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Hamilton Gymnasium as only 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ALT

ALT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Hamilton Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Denver -2.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Betting Records & Stats

Denver's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 158.5 points five times.

Denver's games this year have an average point total of 161.1, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Pioneers have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Oral Roberts (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 11.2% less often than Denver (5-4-0) this season.

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Denver 5 55.6% 84.3 157.6 76.8 149.6 151.4 Oral Roberts 1 11.1% 73.3 157.6 72.8 149.6 147.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

Denver went 5-11-0 ATS in conference play last season.

The 84.3 points per game the Pioneers score are 11.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (72.8).

When Denver totals more than 72.8 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Denver 5-4-0 1-1 6-3-0 Oral Roberts 4-5-0 3-2 4-5-0

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits

Denver Oral Roberts 5-0 Home Record 5-0 3-4 Away Record 0-7 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 93.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 5-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.