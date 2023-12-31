Denver vs. Oral Roberts December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Summit schedule includes the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-3) against the Denver Pioneers (2-7) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Denver vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Denver Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Denver Players to Watch
- Emma Smith: 12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jojo Jones: 11.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makayla Minett: 7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Emily Counsel: 12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Angelina Robles: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalei Oglesby: 14.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taleyah Jones: 16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Cooper: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emily Robinson: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.