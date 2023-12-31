Sunday's Summit schedule includes the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-3) against the Denver Pioneers (2-7) at 3:00 PM ET.

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Denver Players to Watch

Emma Smith: 12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jojo Jones: 11.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Makayla Minett: 7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Emily Counsel: 12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Angelina Robles: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jalei Oglesby: 14.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Taleyah Jones: 16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hannah Cooper: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Emily Robinson: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

