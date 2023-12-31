Denver vs. Oral Roberts December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5, 0-0 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League team, the Denver Pioneers (6-5, 0-0 Summit League), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Hamilton Gymnasium. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ALT.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Denver vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Denver Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Denver Players to Watch
- Tommy Bruner: 23.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 17.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaxon Brenchley: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Craig: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Carr: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Issac McBride: 18.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DeShang Weaver: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Jailen Bedford: 14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sir Issac Herron: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Denver vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison
|Denver Rank
|Denver AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|43rd
|82.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|144th
|315th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|230th
|83rd
|38.9
|Rebounds
|34.2
|274th
|120th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|299th
|131st
|8.1
|3pt Made
|10.8
|9th
|180th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.0
|217th
|14th
|9.0
|Turnovers
|7.9
|3rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.