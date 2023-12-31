The Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) aim to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Denver vs. Oral Roberts matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Oral Roberts Moneyline

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends

Denver is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Pioneers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 11 times this season.

Oral Roberts has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of four Golden Eagles games this year have hit the over.

