How to Watch Denver vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Hamilton Gymnasium. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ALT.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Denver vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- North Dakota vs South Dakota State (3:00 PM ET | December 31)
- Omaha vs South Dakota (3:00 PM ET | December 31)
- UMKC vs St. Thomas (3:00 PM ET | December 31)
Denver Stats Insights
- The Pioneers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Pioneers are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 321st.
- The Pioneers put up 84.3 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 72.8 the Golden Eagles give up.
- Denver has a 7-5 record when putting up more than 72.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Denver Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Denver is putting up 14.8 more points per game (93.2) than it is when playing on the road (78.4).
- When playing at home, the Pioneers are giving up 10.4 fewer points per game (70.0) than away from home (80.4).
- In terms of three-pointers, Denver has played worse in home games this season, sinking 7.4 threes per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game and a 35.6% percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Adams State
|W 89-83
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|W 90-57
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ Omaha
|W 95-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/31/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|Idaho State
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.