Sunday's game that pits the Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) at Hamilton Gymnasium has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Denver, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM on December 31.

There is no line set for the game.

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ALT

ALT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Hamilton Gymnasium

Denver vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 79, Oral Roberts 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Denver (-4.8)

Denver (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Denver is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Oral Roberts' 4-5-0 ATS record. The Pioneers have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers average 84.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 76.8 per contest (302nd in college basketball). They have a +105 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Denver pulls down 39.2 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while allowing 36.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Denver makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 35.3% from deep while its opponents hit 32.4% from long range.

The Pioneers score 103.1 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball), while allowing 94.0 points per 100 possessions (281st in college basketball).

Denver and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pioneers commit 8.9 per game (11th in college basketball) and force 9.8 (335th in college basketball play).

