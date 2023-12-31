The Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Colorado Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buffaloes have a 51.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.7% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
  • Colorado has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buffaloes sit at 67th.
  • The 85.1 points per game the Buffaloes record are 21.2 more points than the Cougars allow (63.9).
  • Colorado is 10-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado put up 71.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Buffaloes played better at home last season, allowing 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 in road games.
  • At home, Colorado made 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to when playing on the road (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Northern Colorado W 90-68 CU Events Center
12/21/2023 Utah Tech W 98-71 CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington W 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State - CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/6/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

