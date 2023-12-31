How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Colorado Stats Insights
- This season, the Buffaloes have a 51.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.7% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
- Colorado has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buffaloes sit at 67th.
- The 85.1 points per game the Buffaloes record are 21.2 more points than the Cougars allow (63.9).
- Colorado is 10-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado put up 71.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Buffaloes played better at home last season, allowing 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 in road games.
- At home, Colorado made 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to when playing on the road (30.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 90-68
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 98-71
|CU Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|W 73-69
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington State
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.