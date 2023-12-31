Sunday's game features the Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) and the Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) clashing at CU Events Center (on December 31) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-69 win for Colorado.

The game has no line set.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Colorado vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 78, Washington State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Washington State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-8.6)

Colorado (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

Colorado has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Washington State is 4-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Buffaloes are 7-3-0 and the Cougars are 6-4-0.

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game with a +193 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.1 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and allow 69.0 per contest (130th in college basketball).

Colorado wins the rebound battle by 12.1 boards on average. It records 39.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 67th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.5 per outing.

Colorado makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 40.7% rate (seventh-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

The Buffaloes rank 14th in college basketball by averaging 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 99th in college basketball, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

Colorado forces 12.7 turnovers per game (135th in college basketball) while committing 13.4 (302nd in college basketball action).

