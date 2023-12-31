The Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. The Buffaloes are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Colorado vs. Washington State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -9.5 145.5

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado and its opponents have scored more than 145.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Colorado has an average point total of 154.1 in its outings this year, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Buffaloes are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado has covered the spread more often than Washington State this year, sporting an ATS record of 7-3-0, compared to the 4-6-0 record of Washington State.

Colorado vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 8 80% 85.1 160.9 69 132.9 148.6 Washington State 4 40% 75.8 160.9 63.9 132.9 139.4

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

Colorado covered 10 times in 22 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Buffaloes average 85.1 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 63.9 the Cougars give up.

Colorado is 7-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Colorado vs. Washington State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 7-3-0 6-2 7-3-0 Washington State 4-6-0 0-0 6-4-0

Colorado vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Washington State 13-5 Home Record 10-4 2-9 Away Record 4-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

