Colorado vs. Washington State December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Washington State Cougars (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 9.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 15.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Myles Rice: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 8.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Rueben Chinyelu: 6.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
Colorado vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Washington State AVG
|Washington State Rank
|23rd
|85.0
|Points Scored
|78.5
|108th
|128th
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|22nd
|113th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|40.0
|57th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|51st
|203rd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.9
|232nd
|8th
|19.3
|Assists
|13.5
|186th
|282nd
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.1
|53rd
