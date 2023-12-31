How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) head into a matchup with the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High on a three-game losing streak.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
Broncos Insights
- The Broncos put up 21.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.6 per contest the Chargers surrender.
- The Broncos rack up 74.4 fewer yards per game (298.2), than the Chargers allow per contest (372.6).
- This season, Denver racks up 110.7 yards per game on the ground, just 2.6 fewer yards than Los Angeles allows per contest (113.3).
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Chargers' takeaways (20).
Broncos Home Performance
- The Broncos score 23.3 points per game at home (1.5 more than their overall average), and give up 20.9 at home (4.2 less than overall).
- The Broncos accumulate 301.4 yards per game at home (3.2 more than their overall average), and concede 325.5 at home (50.7 less than overall).
- Denver racks up 182.5 passing yards per game in home games (five less than its overall average), and concedes 205.9 at home (29.2 less than overall).
- The Broncos' average yards rushing at home (118.9) is higher than their overall average (110.7). And their average yards allowed at home (119.6) is lower than overall (141.1).
- The Broncos convert 36.7% of third downs at home (0.1% higher than their overall average), and concede 31.6% at home (one% lower than overall).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 24-7
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|at Detroit
|L 42-17
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|New England
|L 26-23
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Las Vegas
|-
|-
