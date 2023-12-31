Broncos vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 17
Entering this week's action, the Denver Broncos (7-8) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) on Sunday, December 31 at Empower Field at Mile High, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .
In their most recent outing, the Broncos lost 26-23 to the New England Patriots.
The Chargers are coming off of a 24-22 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Denver Broncos Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Dwayne Washington
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Concussion
|Out
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nik Bonitto
|OLB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Alex Palczewski
|OT
|Knee
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Heel
|Out
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Heel
|Questionable
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Neck
|Questionable
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Rest
|Doubtful
|Tanner Muse
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Foot
|Out
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Michael Davis
|CB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|Back
|Questionable
Other Week 17 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Broncos Season Insights
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (376.2 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have had more success on offense, ranking 25th in the NFL by putting up 298.2 yards per game.
- The Broncos sport the 16th-ranked scoring offense this season (21.8 points per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 25.1 points allowed per game.
- The Broncos are averaging 187.5 passing yards per game on offense this season (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 235.1 passing yards per game (24th) on defense.
- Denver owns the 14th-ranked rushing offense this year (110.7 rushing yards per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 141.1 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With 25 forced turnovers (third in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Broncos' +4 turnover margin ranks ninth in the NFL.
Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Broncos (-185), Chargers (+150)
- Total: 36.5 points
