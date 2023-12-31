Entering this week's action, the Denver Broncos (7-8) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) on Sunday, December 31 at Empower Field at Mile High, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

In their most recent outing, the Broncos lost 26-23 to the New England Patriots.

The Chargers are coming off of a 24-22 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Samaje Perine RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Jerry Jeudy WR Illness Questionable
Dwayne Washington RB Illness Questionable
Courtland Sutton WR Concussion Out
Justin Simmons S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Baron Browning OLB Concussion Out
Mike Purcell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Nik Bonitto OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out
Chris Manhertz TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Marvin Mims WR Hamstring Questionable
Alex Palczewski OT Knee Out

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Keenan Allen WR Heel Out
Josh Palmer WR Concussion Out
Deane Leonard DB Heel Questionable
Zion Johnson OG Neck Questionable
Rashawn Slater OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Williams DL Rest Doubtful
Tanner Muse LB Knee Out
Joey Bosa OLB Foot Out
Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Doubtful
Michael Davis CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Nick Vannett TE Back Questionable

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Broncos Season Insights

  • Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (376.2 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have had more success on offense, ranking 25th in the NFL by putting up 298.2 yards per game.
  • The Broncos sport the 16th-ranked scoring offense this season (21.8 points per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 25.1 points allowed per game.
  • The Broncos are averaging 187.5 passing yards per game on offense this season (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 235.1 passing yards per game (24th) on defense.
  • Denver owns the 14th-ranked rushing offense this year (110.7 rushing yards per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 141.1 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • With 25 forced turnovers (third in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Broncos' +4 turnover margin ranks ninth in the NFL.

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Broncos (-185), Chargers (+150)
  • Total: 36.5 points

