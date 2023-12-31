Empower Field at Mile High is the venue where the Denver Broncos will match up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +800

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jerry Jeudy - - 44.5 (-113) Brandon Johnson - - 24.5 (-113) Marvin Mims - - 21.5 (-114) Samaje Perine - - 16.5 (-113) Jarrett Stidham 197.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113) - Adam Trautman - - 8.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 55.5 (-113) 12.5 (-120)

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Alex Erickson - - 23.5 (-113) Gerald Everett - - 40.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 46.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) Easton Stick 209.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) - Jalen Guyton - - 23.5 (-113) Quentin Johnston - - 38.5 (-113)

