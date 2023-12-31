Los Angeles (5-10) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 37.5 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Broncos face off with the Chargers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Sign up to live bet on the Broncos-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Chargers vs Broncos on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Broncos have been winning after the first quarter in 10 games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Chargers have led six times, have been losing three times, and have been tied six times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Broncos have won the second quarter seven times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Denver's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored nine times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Denver is averaging 2.9 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

Out of 15 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored seven times, and tied five times.

4th Quarter

The Broncos have won the fourth quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Denver's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in five games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 17 In-Game Primers

Broncos vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 15 games this year, the Broncos have had the lead after the first half nine times (5-4 in those games) and have been behind after the first half six times (2-4).

At the end of the first half, the Chargers have led five times (4-1 in those games), have trailed eight times (0-8), and have been knotted up two times (1-1).

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Broncos have won the second half in seven games, going 5-2 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in eight games (2-6).

Denver's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 14.3 points on average in the second half.

Out of 15 games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up four times.

Rep the Broncos or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.