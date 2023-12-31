The Idaho State Bengals versus the Montana Grizzlies is one of two games on Sunday's college basketball slate that has a Big Sky team in play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Idaho State Bengals at Montana Grizzlies 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Weber State Wildcats at Montana State Bobcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big Sky games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!