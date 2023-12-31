Will Ben Meyers Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 31?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ben Meyers a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Meyers stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Meyers scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Meyers has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
