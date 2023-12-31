The San Jose Sharks (9-24-3) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (22-11-3) on the road on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Avalanche's offense has put up 39 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have recorded 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 13 goals (41.9%). They are 6-3-1 in those contests.

Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Sunday's game.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Avalanche 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-400)

Avalanche (-400) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 22-11-3 overall and 1-3-4 in overtime matchups.

Colorado is 4-3-2 (10 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Avalanche recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado finished 1-5-0 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 25 games (20-2-3, 43 points).

In the 15 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 26 points after finishing 13-2-0.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 13-7-0 (26 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 8-4-2 to record 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 2nd 3.61 Goals Scored 2.06 32nd 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 4.08 32nd 10th 31.8 Shots 25.7 32nd 7th 29.3 Shots Allowed 35.7 32nd 8th 24.24% Power Play % 18.95% 20th 6th 84% Penalty Kill % 73.77% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.