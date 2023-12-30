The Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) battle the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends

Northern Colorado has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, six out of the Bears' nine games have gone over the point total.

Northern Arizona has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Lumberjacks' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

