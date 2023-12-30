The Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) are home in Big Sky play against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents have knocked down.

Northern Colorado is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Bears are the 207th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lumberjacks sit at 355th.

The Bears average 76.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 75.3 the Lumberjacks allow.

When Northern Colorado scores more than 75.3 points, it is 4-1.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

Northern Colorado is averaging 76.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.8 fewer points than it is averaging on the road (78.6).

Defensively the Bears have been better at home this season, giving up 68 points per game, compared to 84 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Northern Colorado has played better at home this year, draining 8.3 per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 29.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32% clip on the road.

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule