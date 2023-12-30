How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) are home in Big Sky play against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents have knocked down.
- Northern Colorado is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Bears are the 207th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lumberjacks sit at 355th.
- The Bears average 76.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 75.3 the Lumberjacks allow.
- When Northern Colorado scores more than 75.3 points, it is 4-1.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Colorado is averaging 76.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.8 fewer points than it is averaging on the road (78.6).
- Defensively the Bears have been better at home this season, giving up 68 points per game, compared to 84 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Northern Colorado has played better at home this year, draining 8.3 per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 29.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32% clip on the road.
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 101-99
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/15/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 90-68
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 83-79
|Clune Arena
|12/30/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|1/6/2024
|Denver
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
