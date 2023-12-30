Saturday's contest between the Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-73, with Northern Colorado coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 76, Northern Arizona 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Colorado (-2.3)

Northern Colorado (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Northern Colorado has gone 3-6-0 against the spread, while Northern Arizona's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. A total of six out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Lumberjacks' games have gone over.

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears average 76.9 points per game (126th in college basketball) while giving up 77.1 per contest (311th in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.

The 36.2 rebounds per game Northern Colorado averages rank 208th in college basketball. Its opponents grab 37.1 per outing.

Northern Colorado knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.4. It shoots 31.4% from deep while its opponents hit 36.9% from long range.

The Bears rank 204th in college basketball with 93.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 281st in college basketball defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Northern Colorado has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (246th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (76th in college basketball).

