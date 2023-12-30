If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Northern Colorado and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Colorado ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-1 NR NR 329

Northern Colorado's best win

Northern Colorado's signature win this season came against the Omaha Mavericks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 326) in the RPI. Northern Colorado secured the 82-70 win on the road on November 17. Seneca Hackley, in that signature win, compiled a team-high 22 points with two rebounds and seven assists. Aniah Hall also played a role with 20 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Northern Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

According to the RPI, Northern Colorado has three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Northern Colorado has the 206th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of No. Colorado's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Northern Colorado's next game

Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Northern Colorado Bears

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Northern Colorado Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

