If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Denver and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Denver ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-1 NR NR 175

Denver's best wins

Denver's best win this season came on November 26 in a 71-61 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. With 23 points, Touko Tainamo was the leading scorer against Texas A&M-Commerce. Second on the team was Tommy Bruner, with 19 points.

Next best wins

91-85 over Nicholls State (No. 159/RPI) on November 15

67-65 on the road over Idaho (No. 285/RPI) on November 29

97-76 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on November 9

95-80 on the road over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on December 29

Denver's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Pioneers are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Pioneers have three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Denver faces the 187th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Pioneers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at Denver's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Denver's next game

Matchup: Denver Pioneers vs. Idaho State Bengals

Denver Pioneers vs. Idaho State Bengals Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT

