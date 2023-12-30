The Utah Utes (10-2) travel to face the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) after victories in three road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes put up an average of 93.3 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 63.1 the Buffaloes allow.

Utah has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

Colorado's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 93.3 points.

The Buffaloes average 27.8 more points per game (84) than the Utes allow (56.2).

Colorado has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 56.2 points.

When Utah allows fewer than 84 points, it is 10-1.

This season the Buffaloes are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes give up.

The Utes' 53.8 shooting percentage from the field is 13.2 higher than the Buffaloes have given up.

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

