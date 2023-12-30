The Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Utah Utes (10-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes average 30.2 more points per game (93.3) than the Buffaloes allow (63.1).

When it scores more than 63.1 points, Utah is 10-2.

Colorado has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.3 points.

The 84.0 points per game the Buffaloes put up are 27.8 more points than the Utes allow (56.2).

When Colorado scores more than 56.2 points, it is 10-1.

Utah is 10-1 when giving up fewer than 84.0 points.

The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes concede to opponents (38.2%).

The Utes shoot 53.8% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Buffaloes allow.

Colorado Leaders

Alissa Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Utah Leaders

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Air Force W 74-58 Clune Arena 12/5/2023 UT Arlington W 95-74 CU Events Center 12/21/2023 Northern Colorado W 78-56 CU Events Center 12/30/2023 Utah - CU Events Center 1/5/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center 1/7/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Utah Schedule