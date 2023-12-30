The Utah Utes (10-2) will try to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes score an average of 93.3 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 63.1 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Utah has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

Colorado is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 93.3 points.

The Buffaloes put up 27.8 more points per game (84) than the Utes give up (56.2).

Colorado has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 56.2 points.

Utah has a 10-1 record when allowing fewer than 84 points.

This season the Buffaloes are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes concede.

The Utes' 53.8 shooting percentage from the field is 13.2 higher than the Buffaloes have given up.

Colorado Leaders

Alissa Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Utah Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Air Force W 74-58 Clune Arena 12/5/2023 UT Arlington W 95-74 CU Events Center 12/21/2023 Northern Colorado W 78-56 CU Events Center 12/30/2023 Utah - CU Events Center 1/5/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center 1/7/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Utah Schedule