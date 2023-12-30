The Utah Utes (10-2) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes' 93.3 points per game are 30.2 more points than the 63.1 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.1 points, Utah is 10-2.

Colorado's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 93.3 points.

The 84.0 points per game the Buffaloes average are 27.8 more points than the Utes allow (56.2).

Colorado is 10-1 when scoring more than 56.2 points.

Utah has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 84.0 points.

The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes allow to opponents (38.2%).

The Utes' 53.8 shooting percentage from the field is 13.2 higher than the Buffaloes have given up.

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Leaders

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Air Force W 74-58 Clune Arena 12/5/2023 UT Arlington W 95-74 CU Events Center 12/21/2023 Northern Colorado W 78-56 CU Events Center 12/30/2023 Utah - CU Events Center 1/5/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center 1/7/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Utah Schedule