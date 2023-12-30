How to Watch the Colorado vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (10-2) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Utes' 93.3 points per game are 30.2 more points than the 63.1 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.1 points, Utah is 10-2.
- Colorado's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 93.3 points.
- The 84.0 points per game the Buffaloes average are 27.8 more points than the Utes allow (56.2).
- Colorado is 10-1 when scoring more than 56.2 points.
- Utah has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 84.0 points.
- The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes allow to opponents (38.2%).
- The Utes' 53.8 shooting percentage from the field is 13.2 higher than the Buffaloes have given up.
Colorado Leaders
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
- Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%
- Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)
- Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
- Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
Utah Leaders
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 74-58
|Clune Arena
|12/5/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 95-74
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 78-56
|CU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|South Carolina
|L 78-69
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 96-60
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|Weber State
|W 89-36
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
